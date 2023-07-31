Roger Winges, 88, died June 26, 2023. He was born on Jan. 22, 1935, to Arnold and Signe (Moe) Winges in St. Paul. He graduated from Murray High School, then from the University of Minnesota where he received degrees in business and finance.

Roger’s first job after college was with Juran and Moody, Inc. where he spent his entire career of more than 35 years, culminating as president and CEO before retirement. He was instrumental in the development and expansion of municipal industrial revenue bonds, as well as unique municipal financing.

Roger took pride in serving as a mentor to individuals successfully working in the financial services industry.

He was humble by nature and taught by example, always attributing his success to luck. Roger was known by his peers for his integrity, fairness, honesty and his creative thinking. His professional success and leadership were balanced with a strong devotion to his family.

Early in his career, Roger served eight years in the Air National Guard.

In 1963, he met and married Farron O’Hara and they enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage. A snowbird for the past 43 years, he was a quiet supporter of charities both in St. Paul and Naples, Fla., also giving freely of his time to leadership roles in both cities.

Retiring at age 59, Roger loved traveling, boating, reading, antique cars, walking on the beach and fishing in Canada.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brother Howard Winges. He is survived by his wife, Farron Winges, of Naples, Florida.; son Brian Winges of St. Paul, son Brad (Jacki) Winges of Dallas, Texas, and five grandchildren.