Rosemary Stahl

Rosemary (Rosie) Stahl, 80, of Vadnais Heights, died July 6, 2023.

Rosie was born in St. Paul and raised in Falcon Heights. ­She was a 1957 graduate of St. Rose of Lima Elementary and a 1961 graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School.

Rosie was a 1963 graduate of Miller Hospital LPN nursing program. She was employed by St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul and Pillars Hospice in Oakdale in the Health East Medical Network.

She was preceded in death by parents Lewis (Bud) and Irene Rustad; brother Thomas and sister Theresa. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ted; four children; grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Rosie and Ted have been parishioners at St. Odilia Catholic Community in Shoreview since 1976. She had been active in many parish ministries including the formation of the prayer shawl knitting ministry; past member of the befriender ministry supporting the homebound parishioners; active member of the Pro-life ministry in support of the unborn and expectant and new mothers. She was instrumental in forming and maintaining Monday Eucharistic Adoration at St. Odilia.

Memorials in Rosie’s honor to Prelude Memory Care Volunteer Program, 4650 White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake 55110.