Ruby Starr

Ruby Marie Starr, 89, died May 30, 2023. She was born in Minneapolis, the second daughter of Stanley and Agnes Kroon. Ruby grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from North High School. She attended St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota, where she received her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy (OT).

Her career took her to California, where she worked at Rancho Los Amigos with post-polio patients. She also traveled to Argentina to start a similar therapy program in Buenos Aires.

She met her future husband Jim in California. They eventually moved back to Minnesota and settled in St Anthony Park. Ruby stayed active in state OT associations and eventually worked with the Minneapolis Public Schools, providing OT services to young children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Holmgren. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim; son Marty (Mari) Starr; daughter Mindy Jones (Randy, deceased); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ruby was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, where she served in many roles serving children. Those included Camp Fire programs.

In their later years, Ruby and Jim enjoyed travel, and made many trips to her beloved Sweden. But their hearts found a special place when they built a cottage on Lake Superior, named Boulderwood. Endless hours of joy were shared there with family and friends.

Memorials to Salem Covenant Church: Outreach Ministries.