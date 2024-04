Ruth (Immer) Ladwig, 87, of Bloomington, died Feb. 27. Ruth graduated from Murray High School and from the U of M. She mothered her children John, Forrest, Patrick and Jean until all were in school and then became a dedicated volunteer for over 40 years at The Science Museum of Minnesota.

Ruth was a grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five. She fully supported her husband Jim’s work and aviation activities. A memorial service is planned for May.