Sally Walfoort/Jacobsen, 90, died Dec. 6, 2023.

Sally was preceded in death by husbands Carl Jacobsen and Herb Walfoort and grandson Sean Jacobsen. She is survived by sons Mark (Debbie), Brad, Ron (Sue), Ross (Stacy) and Clark; stepchildren Sheryl (Blaine) Haywood and Richard (Cindy) Walfoort; and many grandchildren.

Sally devoted her life to caring for her family and friends. Her beautiful smile and great sense of humor would light up every room she entered. Sally was a very generous Christian and donated to many charities making a difference in many people’s lives.

Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Church of the Holy Childhood.