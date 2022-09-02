Sampling new State Fair foods￼

By Janet Wight

This year’s crop of 38 new State Fair foods should entice even seasoned fairgoers to sample something different, visit this link to see all of the new foods.

There are many tantalizing savory options to choose from. Venezuelan arepas, available with either pulled pork, chicken or black bean and plantain, will tempt anyone with an adventurous palate.

The sweet potato poutine, one of several inviting vegan/vegetarian choices, comes complete with zesty Beyond chorizo sausage, cheese curds and turmeric gravy.

The Soulsicle is a fried chicken breast on a stick topped with macaroni and cheese, bits of cornbread and yam sauce. The hearty breakfast gnocci (pictured above, photo provided here) , loaded with scrambled eggs and bacon, will surely satisfy the hungry early morning crowd.

A selection of delectable new desserts is also available. The Bridgeman’s Gray Duck sundae features black licorice ice cream along with the traditional fixings. The crispy Vanilla Dream Nordic Waffle is filled with vanilla custard cream, then dusted with sugar and cinnamon. The Sundae Sammie contains vanilla cream, strawberry jam, peanuts and whipped cream tucked into an easy-to-eat grilled sandwich.

Staying hydrated during the fair is often a real challenge, so you may want to try a Hmong-inspired iced drink, Dej Qab Zib, that is a flavorful blend of coconut milk, lychee syrup, mint and lime.

The pink cotton candy float is a sweet treat that will appeal to children of all ages. And sipping a pink guava slushie can be a delicious and nutritious way to cool down while savoring the Great Minnesota Get-Together on a hot summer day.

Janet Wight is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.