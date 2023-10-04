“SAP as a Garden Suburb” is focus of history series Oct 10

By Mary Mergenthal

The St. Anthony Park History Series is presenting another year of free monthly presentations focused on the neighborhood’s architecture and history.

The history series is sponsored by St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., and presented by Augsburg University professor Kristin Anderson. The monthly talks are scheduled at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Oct. 10 session will discuss St. Anthony Park as an excellent example of a Garden Suburb.

Beginning in November, the series will focus on housing, starting with the first buildings constructed as the neighborhood emerged in the 1880s. We will move ahead by decades in all sessions through April, and in May we will look at strategies for doing a house history.

In addition to the in-person sessions at the church, the presentations will be available live on Zoom, and then the recorded talks will be available for about a week. The links will be available on the church website, SAPLC.org, and also publicized on the SAP ListServe.

Mary Mergenthal lives in St. Anthony Park and is a former editor of the Bugle.

Photo cutline: An example of St. Anthony Park’s garden-like greenery at Doswell at Grantham. Photo courtesy Kristin Anderson.