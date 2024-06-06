Thursday, June 6, 2024
NewsTop Stories

SAP Community Foundation names Brasel youth winner

31 May 2024

By Julie Drechsler

The St. Anthony Park Community Foundation has chosen The Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities program as the inaugural recipient of its Michael Brasel Fund for Youth grant.

A $2,500 grant will be awarded at the SAP Arts Festival in early June to the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization to support its youth mentoring and free arts programs.

The foundation last summer established it youth endowment fund to honor Brasel, who in early May 2023 died of gunshot wounds as he interrupted car thieves in front of his house.

“With Michael’s love of art and mentoring so many of the young people he coached, it seemed like the perfect fit for our first grants,” said Julie Drechsler, foundation executive director. “We know that mentoring can make such a big difference to the life of a young person.”

The foundation wanted to turn a community tragedy into something positive, Drechsler added. “The new fund is an impactful way to honor and remember a dedicated community member while making a difference to young people in the Twin Cities. We couldn’t let his love of St. Anthony Park and young people be forgotten.”

Each year, a nonprofit organization serving youth of St. Paul and Minneapolis will be chosen to receive a grant from the fund.

“The fund already has over $60,000 and we’ve had great community support,” Drechsler said. “But we have an ambitious goal of $250,000. Money raised goes into the endowed fund, which builds principal and the invested income is used for the annual grant.”

People interested in supporting the annual grant program can send donations to SAP Community Foundation, PO Box 8038, St. Paul, MN 55108 or through the Foundation’s GiveMN page, givemn.org/organization/Saint-Anthony-Park-Community-Foundation. 

Julie Drechsler is the executive director of the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation.

Leave a Reply

Upcoming Events

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

Caregiver Breakfast & Brainstorming

Centennial United Methodist Church 2200 Hillside Ave., St. Paul, MN, United States

This month we are taking time to reflect on what caregivers need and how we can best serve them with the resources that we have to offer.  The group is...

Read More

Free

Shake your sillies out! playtime

St. Anthony Park Branch Library 2245 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, State, United States

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, March 1, 8 and 15. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library’s auditorium for children ages 2 to 5. Little ones can...

Read More

Event Series Marketfest

Marketfest

Marketfest is a summer festival in beautiful downtown White Bear Lake that runs Thursdays from 6:00 to 9:00 pm mid-June through the end of July. For more than 30 years...

Read More

Shake your sillies out! playtime

St. Anthony Park Branch Library 2245 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, State, United States

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, March 1, 8 and 15. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library’s auditorium for children ages 2 to 5. Little ones can...

Read More

Shake your sillies out! playtime

St. Anthony Park Branch Library 2245 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, State, United States

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, March 1, 8 and 15. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library’s auditorium for children ages 2 to 5. Little ones can...

Read More

Upcoming Bugle Deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are usually completed two to three days after publication.

  • July (Graduation Recognition): Deadline, June 12
  • August: Deadline, July 10
  • September (Back to school): Deadline, Aug. 8
SUBMIT your story

Get Our Newsletter

Local Sponsors