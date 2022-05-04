SAP Community Foundation seeks board nominees￼

The Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation is seeking interested community members to consider joining its board of directors.

Board membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the St. Anthony Park area, including the south neighborhood.

“Board service is a great way to get to know our community even more and work together with neighbors to help our home stay vital and welcoming to all,” said Foundation Board chairperson Jane Leonard.

Established in 1998, the SAP Community Foundation’s mission is to secure a strong and vibrant neighborhood for future generations and serves District 12, the University Grove area, 1666 Coffman, the Saint Paul Campus of the University of Minnesota and the Fulham block of Lauderdale. Its three endowment funds support programs, organizations and activities in generally the St. Anthony Park area.

The board meets monthly to oversee the distribution of the proceeds from its endowment funds through the annual grant program.

The Board is especially interested in increasing representation from south St. Anthony Park on its body.

If you are interested in learning more about the SAP Community Foundation Board, board membership and how you can support its community, please contact

Executive Director Julie Drechsler at sapcommunityfoundation@gmail.com.

Submitted by Julie Drechsler, executive director of the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation.