SAP District 12 Council welcomes new exec director

By Jack O’Connor

With private and non-profit work experience, St. Anthony Park Community Council’s newest executive director hopes to improve community engagement and increase membership.

A long-time resident of the nearby Cedar-Riverside area, Zev Radziwill said he has been always interested in serving local neighborhoods. He joined District 12 effective March 1; he most recently worked as president of the Seven Corners District for the Cedar-Riverside Community Council.

Radziwill applied to be District 12’s executive director as a way to serve another local community.

“I had just kind of been thinking ’How could I serve a neighborhood?’ And I saw the opportunity on the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits website. I just thought I would throw my hat in the ring,” Radziwill said. “The interest is about serving the community and serving my neighbors and St. Anthony Park definitely fits that bill.”

Pat Thompson, District 12 secretary and a member of the council’s hiring committee, said, “Zev brings an interesting combination of similar and different experiences to SAPCC. He’s accustomed to working with a wide range of people and has a strong background with key fundraising areas — both important areas for our community council’s executive director.

“At the same time, because he’s coming from Minneapolis, he’ll bring a fresh perspective to our St. Paul organization.” As District 12 executive director, Radziwill said communication and outreach will be his top priorities.

“Engaging neighbors and getting more folks to engage with the organization and understand what it is and how it serves the community and its importance in the community [is my goal],” Radziwill said.

Prior to joining District 12, Radziwill promoted park access as a local representative for Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board committees. He was also involved with the Green Cities Accord, formerly known as Green Minneapolis, to protect and grow tree canopies in the Twin Cities.

Radziwill also worked as a project manager in the private sector as well as a campaign manager for A.J. Awed’s campaign to defeat incumbent Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in 2021.

Radziwill said his experience will help him advocate for St. Anthony Park.

“I really want to be a representative of the community and advocate for what my neighbors at St. Anthony Park are looking for,” Radziwill said. “I will be very excited to champion St. Anthony Park.”

Radziwill added he encourages interested residents to contact him with any questions or concerns.

“I’m accessible. I have an open-door approach to these sorts of things,” Radziwill said. “I look forward to serving you.”

Jack O’ Connor is a University of Minnesota journalism student who is an intern writer for the Bugle.

Photo cutline: Zev Radziwill is the new executive director of the St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council. He most recently held a similar position in Minneapolis. Submitted photo.