SAP early 1900s history talk set Jan. 9

By Mary Mergenthal

Free monthly presentations discussing the St. Anthony Park neighborhood’s architecture and history continue at 7 p.m., Jan. 9.

This latest monthly program will focus on buildings constructed circa the 1910s.

Sponsored and hosted by St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., and presented by Augsburg University professor Kristin Anderson, the monthly talks are scheduled on the second Tuesday of each month. Afterward, there will be treats and time to visit.

In addition to the in-person session at the church, readers can also access the talk live online, with a recording available for one week after the session.

Use the SAPLC YouTube channel at Bit.ly/Sap-history. You can also get to the church’s YouTube channel by clicking through from Saplc.org to the Worship link, and then to the livestream link.

Mary Mergenthal is a former Park Bugle editor and is currently the newspaper’s obits editor.