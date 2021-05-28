SAP Garden Club tour set June 26

The St. Anthony Park Garden Club will host its 20th tour of local gardens on Saturday, June 26.

This year’s 10-garden tour will have some different procedures to follow due to current COVID-19 safety recommendations.

Tickets are $15 apiece, can only be purchased online at http://StAnthonyParkGardenClub.com and will not be available on the day of the tour.

Tour start times are scheduled every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tour-goers are asked to sign up and pick a starting time. The 10 gardens will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps with starting locations will be handed out 15 minutes before each start time from the St. Anthony Park Library lawn, 2245 Como Ave.

Small groups can begin their tours together provided they observe social distancing from other tour-goers. For further details, check the Garden Club’s website.

The gardens are in four clusters. Tour-goers will arrive at a cluster and see two to three gardens before moving to the next cluster. As usual, volunteers and gardener hosts will be available to answer questions and to help manage safety precautions.

The 10 gardens on the tour showcase a diversity of approaches and environments to gardening.

St. Anthony Park’s glacially formed terrain is seen in three gardens that feature spectacular views of our ravines. Two more have water features on the crest of a steep ridge that runs through the Park. Two of the gardens celebrate deep shade, while others offer blooming perennials and pollinator plantings. Seven of the gardens are new to the tour.

Submitted by Karen Pervo, tour co-chair