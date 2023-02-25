SAP history lectures continues

By Mary Mergenthal

The free, monthly St. Anthony Park history series resumes at 7 p.m., March 14, at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church with “Spaces for Commerce and Industry.”

Lecture presenter is Kristin Anderson, a St. Anthony resident and art history professor at Augsburg University.

Anderson’s lecture will look at the commercial nodes along Como and Raymond, and we will also learn about industries, old and new, that have called St. Anthony Park home. (A commercial node is a grouping of lots no bigger than half an acre at an intersection, according to an online definition.)

This series is sponsored by SAP Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

Adam Granger, neighborhood writer, who arranged for the 2020 reprint of “St. Anthony Park: Portrait of a Community” by David A. Lanegran (originally published in 1987 and reprinted in 1990) will be present to offer books for sale.

Those unable to attend in person, can get the live Zoom link from mary.mergenthal@gmail.com. The lectures are not being taped on YouTube.

Looking ahead: April 11 will feature “St. Anthony Park and Historic Preservation.” This session will be led by Erin Hanafin Berg, of Como Park, who is deputy director and policy director at RETHOS and a member of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church. (RETHOS is a nonprofit organization, headquartered in the Landmark Center, working nationwide for the use of old buildings and sites, according to their website.)

Mary Mergenthal is a longtime resident of St. Anthony Park and the former editor of the Park Bugle.

Photo caption Odd Fellows Hall/Hampden Park Co-op at Raymond and Hampden. Photo by Kristin Anderson.