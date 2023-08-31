SAP history series back this fall

By Mary Mergenthal

The St. Anthony Park history series returns in September with another year of free monthly presentations focused on the neighborhood’s architecture and history.

Sponsored by St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., and presented by Augsburg University professor Kristin Anderson, the talks are scheduled for 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Following each presentation, there will be treats and time to visit.

In addition to the in-person sessions at the church, the presentations will be available live on Zoom, and the recorded talks will be available for about a week. The links will be available on the church website, SAPLC.org, and publicized on the SAP listserv.

The series kicks off Sept. 12 with an introduction to the neighborhood’s history and built environment.

October’s session will discuss St. Anthony Park as an prime example of a Garden Suburb.

Beginning in November, the series will focus on housing, starting with the first buildings constructed as the neighborhood emerged in the 1880s. The series will then move ahead by decades in all sessions through April. In May, the final session will look at strategies for doing a house history.

Mary Mergenthal lives in St. Anthony Park and is a former editor of the Bugle.