SAP history series continues￼

By Mary Mergenthal

The third program in a monthly history series on St. Anthony Park will be held at 7 p.m., Nov. 1, at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave.

Kristin Anderson, Augsburg University Department of Art and Design professor (and St. Anthony Park resident) will present “Local Religious and Institutional Spaces.” The same topic will be continued on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Neighborhood writer Adam Granger will be on hand to sell copies of two books on neighborhood history. They are Roger Bergerson’s “History: One Darn Thing After Another, Tales of Como, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale and St. Anthony Park” and David A. Lanegran’s “St. Anthony Park: Portrait of a Community.”

Originally published in 1987, a recent Lanegran reprint was spearheaded in 2020 by Granger, who steers the profits into his anti-graffiti work.

The church will have free childcare available during the program. Treats will be served afterwards.

Please enter via the Como Avenue door and wear masks to the event: Masks will be available if you forget to bring one.

Questions? Please contact Mary Mergenthal at mary.mergenthal@gmail.com for the ongoing link for the series.

Mary Mergenthal is a longtime resident of St. Anthony Park, the former editor of the Park Bugle and a member of SAP Lutheran Church.