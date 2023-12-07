SAP history series continues Dec. 12

By Mary Mergenthal

Free monthly presentations on the architecture and history of St. Anthony Park continue with a Dec. 12 program focusing on the 1890s and the first decade of the 20th century.

Sponsored by and held at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., the monthly talks take place at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. Augsburg University professor Kristin Anderson will lead the presentations.

In succeeding months through April, Anderson will talk about SAP history through the decades and conclude the series in May by looking at strategies for doing a house history.

After each presentation, there will be treats and time to visit.

Besides the in-person session at the church, readers can also access the talk live online, with a recording available for one week after the session. Use the SAP Lutheran Church YouTube channel at bit.ly/Sap-history.

You can also get to the YouTube channel by clicking through from saplc.org. Go to the worship link and then to the livestream link.

Mary Mergenthal is a freelance writer for the Bugle.