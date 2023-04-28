SAP history tours this summer

By Mary Mergenthal

This year’s St. Anthony Park history series at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church wraps up in May, and due to its popularity, more opportunities are planned.

This summer, walking tours of historic areas are planned. Then, beginning in September, St. Anthony Park Lutheran will sponsor a second year-long series, focused on the neighborhood’s residential architecture. More information on that is to come in the Bugle’s August edition.

This summer, Augsburg professor Kristin Anderson will take her neighborhood history series outdoors, offering the series of walking tours. Folks are invited to follow along in cars, if mobility is an issue.

There will be six different tour programs, scheduled every two or three weeks. Each tour will be offered three times: a Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the following Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

The dates for the first tour are May 18, 20 and 23; and the tour will cover Commonwealth Avenue, from Cleveland to Hillside avenues. Commonwealth includes some of the oldest homes in north St. Anthony Park as well as a few mid-mod examples — and some institutional spaces, too.

Other upcoming tours include:

• The historic manufacturing district at Raymond and Hampden (June 1, 3 and 6);

• The Langford Park area (June 22, 24 and 27);

• The local work of Edwin Lundie (July 6, 8 and 11);

• Clarence Johnston’s Architecture in St. Anthony Park. (July 20, 22 and 25) and

• The University Grove area (Aug. 24, 26 and 29).

Audio system costs generously supported by St. Anthony Park’s Courtney Law Office.

There is a suggested $10 donation for each tour. Reservations are required. For more information and to sign up visit KristinAnderson.org/SAPTours.

Mary Mergenthal lives in St. Anthony Park and is a former editor of the Bugle.