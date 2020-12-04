SAP holiday activities Saturday, Dec. 5 and more

Reminder: Here’s a list of some holiday promotions and activities scheduled in December in St. Anthony Park:

December 5

10 a.m.-12 p.m.…Children gift bag drive-thru at Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market, 2310 Como Ave.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.… Free scarf with every purchase over $75 at Scarborough Fair, 2238 Carter Ave. No appointment necessary that day.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.… Shop handmade beeswax candles and meet the maker of Slow Burn Candles in-studio at Healing Elements, 2290 Como Ave. Enjoy 20 percent off site-wide at www.healingelementswellness.com and in-store all day Dec. 5.

Month of December

boréal ,2276 Como Ave., plans to showcase several artists from previous shows in its Art Loft during December. The apparel and variety gift shop will continue to offer curbside pickup and free neighborhood delivery, personalized shopping by phone/FaceTime or email and before or after private shopping events for up to five people by appointment.

“We follow social distancing guidelines and limit the number of customers in the store,” according to the store’s owners.

Meanwhile, some reoccurring holiday events are taking a new form. For example, the annual Blue House Boutique at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 2136 Carter Ave., has been canceled because organizers say it “it would be way too crowded for you to shop safely.”

Instead, they are planning to hold online “An Un-Boutique,” whose proceeds will go to support Blue House Uganda, which serves Ugandan orphans and vulnerable girls by providing them a safe family-like home with nutritious food, clothing, health care, mentoring and support for education. The Blue House also supports boys and girls who are living with relatives in Uganda who can’t afford to send them to school.

All income from the Un-Boutique will go toward these two programs, and extra pandemic-year expenses. To learn more, go to

www.Blue-House.org/2020-Un-Boutique.

Other seasonal activities include:

• The Falcon Heights-Lauderdale Lions Club is holding its annual Christmas tree sale from now through Dec. 14. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays at Falcon Heights Community Park, the corner of Roselawn and Cleveland avenues. Proceeds go to support, among other things, the Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition.

• The annual Holiday Flower Show at Como Regional Park’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory is scheduled to run from Saturday, Dec. 5 through Jan. 3. This year’s show will feature Golden Glo and Cortez Burgundy poinsettias along with wintergreen, geranium, rosemary and more. For information on times and days, call the Conservatory at 651-487-8201.