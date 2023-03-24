SAP Library Association accepting book sale donations

The St. Anthony Park Library Association on March 27 will begin accepting donations of new and very gently used material for its annual book sale, to be held June 2 and 3, 2023.

The library association is accepting the following items:

Hardcover and paperback fiction and nonfiction books for children, teens, and adults

DVD movies

Audio books on CD

Donations of these items should be delivered to the cart in the lower level of the library when the library is open and may not be left outside the library or placed in the book drop.

If you have more than two boxes, please e-mail booksale@sapbla.org to ensure that your donation can be accommodated. You may also bring your large donation to one of the drop-off events listed below.

The library association will also hold four donation events where you may drive (or walk) up and drop off your materials outside the library. These events will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays: April 8, April 22, May 6 and May 20.

Please note, the library association will NOT accept the following: textbooks, encyclopedias, St. Paul Public Library discards, magazines, CDs, audio cassettes, VHS tapes or material in soiled or damaged condition.

Please contact the St. Anthony Park Library Association Book Sale Committee at booksale@sapbla.org with any questions.