School news around the town

27 Jun 2024

Compiled by Sarah CR Clark

Murray Middle School

Prom retires from Murray

Kay Prom, special education teacher at Murray Middle School, is retiring from the St. Paul School District after 35 years

During her tenure at SPPS, Prom taught in a variety of settings, according to principal Jamin McKenzie. Those included self-contained classrooms, residential treatment programs and inclusive settings for students of all ages. Prom began her career in the Chicago area.

Known as a “fierce advocate for students,” Prom taught students at Murray for the past six years.

”Murray Middle School is honored to have had Prom in our community and we wish her the very best as she prepares to begin a new journey,” McKenzie said.

Orchestra news

         In April, three Murray orchestra students traveled to Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall to perform with a wide range of musicians.

Professionals, community players and music students from around Minnesota formed a one-day symphony to mark the 18th annual Fine Arts Celebration at SMSU. The day was spent in a rehearsal and culminated with a Festival Orchestra concert.

Debate season concludes

The Middle School Citywide Championship Tournament, a culminating debate event hosted on April 30 at Central High School, was attended by 20 students of St. Paul’s middle schools. Debaters were chosen from each school to compete for the title of City Champion.

At the Citywide Championship, all six students selected to represent Murray finished in the top half of their respective divisions (rookie, junior varsity and varsity), with Mariya Adam and Mary Grace Lindsley advancing to the final round in the rookie division.

Twenty-five students participated in debate at Murray. and Becky Olsen and Lily Teske coached the team.

Submitted by Principal Jamin McKenzie

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Medtronic Scientists visit school

         Seven scientists from Medtronic visited TCGIS’s seventh-grade students to guide them in pig heart dissections and to talk about implantable medical devices like pacemakers.

School outreach coordinator Paige Yurczyk said, “At TCGIS, we work to educate the ‘whole child’ and introducing them to Medtronic scientists is just one of the many ways we do that.”

Enrollment open

         Twin Cities German Immersion School has some student openings for the 2024-25 school year.

Enrollment is open to any child who resides in Minnesota. German language proficiency is not required to enroll. TCGIS offers individualized German support to students who join in later grade levels.

If you are interested in enrolling, please visit tcgis.org, email info@tcgis.org, or call 651-492-7106 for more information.

Submitted by Paige Yurczyk, communications and outreach director.

Sarah Clark is a parent, writer, Minnesota Master Naturalist, violin teacher, and volunteer.  She lives in St Anthony Park with her spouse, two kids, and (too many?) pets. 

