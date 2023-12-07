School news around town

Compiled by Sarah Clark

Murray Middle School

Band/orchestra concert Dec. 19

Band and orchestra director Denae Olsen has announced that all of Murray’s bands and orchestras will perform a one-hour concert in the Murray Middle School Auditorium at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Dec. 19. No tickets are required and community members are welcome.

Murray has three bands: beginning, intermediate and advanced; as well as two orchestras: beginning and advanced. About 105 students participate in band and orchestra combined.

“We are playing a range of music including marches, jazz, original works, lyrical pieces and classical,” Olsen said.

Bugle readers may recall Murray’s successful Adopt-an-Instrument fundraiser last school year, when community members “adopted” 85 of Murray’s musical instruments in need of repair.

Olsen said, “At least half of the instruments that have been fixed from ’Adopt-an-Instrument’ are now being played in the concert.”

The music groups also will be playing from 6 to 8:30 pm, Dec. 2 at Barnes & Noble in HarMar Mall, 2100 N. Snelling Ave, Roseville.

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Still openings for new students

The Twin Cities German Immersion School has spots open for the current 2023-24 year in kindergarten and third through seventh grades. TCGIS is a kindergarten through eighth-grade public charter school (no tuition or fees!) in St. Paul. Busing is available.

“We support learners of German at all levels,’’ said Paige Yurczyk, TCGIS communications and community outreach coordinator.

If you or someone you know is interested in enrolling, please email enrollment@tcgis.org.

Enrollment application for 2024-25 school year

TCGIS applications for the 2024-25 school year are now open. The enrollment window closes at 4 p.m. Feb 15. German language proficiency is not a requirement to enroll.

“Research has shown that second language proficiency has a positive effect on first language skill development and that immersion students perform as well as or better than students in a monolingual setting,” Yurczyk said.

Tours for prospective families

Prospective families are invited to visit Twin Cities German Immersion School during several tours now through February. The hour-long, in-person tour includes visits to classrooms and Q&A with an administrator and a teacher.

Tour dates are:

• Tuesday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 5, 3:30 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m.

• Monday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 15, 3:30 p.m.

More information can be found at tcgis.org/school-tours. (Submitted by Paige Yurczyk) n

Sarah CR Clark lives in St. Anthony Park and is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.

Photo Credit: Murray Middle School’s Environmental Inquiry Immersion students harvested over 100 lbs of fresh produce from their class garden this fall. Maintained over the summer by volunteer students and staff, the produce was donated to culinary classes at Como High School.

Photo courtesy of Murray Middle School.