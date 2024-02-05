School news around town

Compiled by Sarah CR Clark

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Submitted by Paige Yurczyk, TCGIS communications and outreach director.

Open House set for Feb. 3

All community members and prospective families are invited to visit the Twin Cities German Immersion School during an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

Guests are invited to explore the school and engage in conversations with teachers, board members, administrators and current parents.

Optional tours—offered at either 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.—will provide “first-hand insights into the innovative learning environments we provide,” said Paige Yurczyk, TCGIS communications and community outreach coordinator.

The school cafeteria will serve coffee and German treats, and guests will be invited to engage in activities designed for kids and parents.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to mingle, ask questions and see if TCGIS is the right place for your family,” Yurczyk said.

Kindergarten spots going fast

TCGIS applications for the 2024-25 school year are open through Feb. 23.

Yurczyk reported, “We have limited spots available in kindergarten. Apply today to ensure your participation in the 2024-2025 lottery!”

For further information on the Twin Cities German Immersion School go to tcgis.org.

St. Anthony Park Elementary School

Submitted by Karen Duke, principal of SAP Elementary School.

School Read-a-Thon

St. Anthony Park Elementary’s long-standing annual Read-a-thon fundraiser kicked off Jan. 16.

At the time of the Bugle’s February publication, the read-a-thon hadn’t yet concluded.

But if past practice is any guide, SAP Elementary students regularly read more than 175,000 combined minutes over the course of the fundraiser. Their efforts well surpass their reading goals and raise more than $15,000 for field trips, artists in residence and other enrichment activities.

Keeping with the theme of “Reading is Magical,” principal Karen Duke planned to celebrate the students’ reading success on Feb. 1 by dressing as a unicorn for the day and riding a tricycle around the school.

Sarah CR Clark lives in St. Anthony Park and is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.