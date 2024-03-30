School news around town

Compiled by Sarah Clark

Murray Middle School

Submitted by Principal

Jamin McKenzie

Murray Pilots advance to Regional History Day 2024

Forty-eight History Day projects created by 68 Murray students moved on to regional competition on March 16 at Johnson High School. Another 20 Murray students received honorable mention designation on their projects.

The submitted projects represent the work of both individuals and two- and three-person teams in the categories of original documentaries, museum exhibits, websites, historical papers and dramatic performance.

Murray students in grades six through eight participate in History Day.



Eight Murray music students participated in a Middle School Honor Band Concert at the UMDuluth on Feb 26. Photo courtesy of Jamin McKenzie.

At press deadline for this issue, it was unknown how many students and their projects would advance from regional competition to State History Day on April 20 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Music fundraiser-dinner

Murray’s music program is hosting a community-wide spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 in the school cafeteria. Spaghetti, salad, bread and a dessert will be served while students perform solos or ensemble pieces.

“Please come and support our great music program,” said school music director Denae Olsen. “Funds will go toward buying supplies, bus money for getting out into the community, buying music and helping pay for registration fees when needed for honor bands and orchestras.”

Olsen said the event will be pay-as-you-can, with suggested donations of $10 per individual, $30 per family or $50 or more to help ’pay-it-forward.’ Tickets for the dinner are available online either at shorturl.at/hDIY3 or murray.spps.org.

St. Anthony Park Elementary School

Submitted by Principal Karen Duke

Destination Imagination teams

On March 2, two SAP Elementary teams competed at the Minnesota Destination Imagination Tournament held at Coon Rapids Middle School.

Both teams, the Tie Dye D.I. Shirts coached by Tammy Albrecht and Saturn’s Seven Silly Smarties coached by Anita Severt, presented their projects.

Destination Imagination is a nonprofit whose goal is to inspire young people through innovation to become creative and collaborative leaders of the future.

The Lion King Kids

With support from the St. Anthony Park School Association, students in SAP Elementary’s extended day learning program will be staging a production of Disney’s “The Lion King Kids.”

This musical theater production is being directed and produced by SAP Elementary choir and music teacher Jane Blackwell. Students will present the play in late May.

SAP Science Fair

St. Anthony Park Elementary’s annual Science Fair was slated for Monday, March 25 (after this edition goes to publication).

School staff expected more than 200 students in grades three through five to complete original science experiments and display their results on poster boards.

Students in grades four and five were expected to participate in the science fair while third-grade students had the option to participate. Traditionally, nearly 90% of third-grade students choose to participate.

The Science Fair is led by science teacher Jim Schrankler. SAP Elementary Principal Karen Duke said of Schrankler’s work, “He puts in many hours during and after school to ensure that every child in grades four and five completes a project. It is a valuable experience for our young scientists and one of the cornerstones of SAP’s strong science program.”

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Submitted by Paige Yurczyk

Used book fair

The Twin Cities German Immersion School’s library will hold a used book fair from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25. The book fair will take place in the school atrium and is open to the public.

Yurczyk said, “Expect to find German books of all levels. There will also be books in the English language. All items are sold on a donation basis, and credit card or cash is accepted.”

Funds raised will benefit the TCGIS library.

Nordic ski team goes to Loppet World Cup

The TCGIS Nordic ski team attended the Loppet World Cup in February in the Twin Cities.

“Our students were excited to cheer on top German skier Victoria Carl during her race,” reported Paige Yurczyk, TCGIS communications coordinator. “TCGIS would like to give a huge thank you to the Loppet and another huge thank you to coach Partenheimer for coordinating this great opportunity for our students.”



The TCGIS Nordic Ski team attended the Loppet World Cup in February. Submitted photo by Paige Yurczyk.

The world’s top cross-country skiing athletes competed in the first World Cup race held in the U.S. in 20 years at Minneapolis’ Theodore Wirth Park.

TCGIS hosts second annual Festival of Cultures

In February, TCGIS celebrated its second annual Festival of Cultures.

Yurczyk called the event a success, noting “There were 20+ engaging displays hosted by TCGIS families, nine cultural performances, an incredibly skilled Henna artist and two food trucks.

“This event serves as a vibrant reflection of TCGIS’ commitment to educating the ’whole child,’ by fostering global awareness and appreciation for different cultures,” Yurczyk said.

Sarah CR Clark lives in St. Anthony Park and is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.