School news around town

Compiled by Danielle Fraher

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Submitted by Paige Yurczyk

National History Day

Out of the 55 students who participated in the regional contest, 22 advanced to the National History Day state competition at the Minneapolis Convention Center on April 20.

National History Day is a national competition where sixth to 12th-grade students choose and research a historical topic. They then present their work through papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries or websites for professional historians and educators to evaluate.

In addition to the 22 TCGIS students who qualified for state, eight students gained honorable mentions at the Metro Junior Central Regional Contest on March 5.

Exchange visit to Germany

Eighth-grade TCGIS students will begin a two-week visit to Nord Rhein-Westphalia, Germany, on April 27 as a part of the TCGIS Capstone Exchange program.

Last fall, TCGIS hosted 38 ninth-graders from their partner schools in Gronau, Ochtrup and Schöppingen, Germany, on the German-Dutch border. Now, 37 eighth-graders from TCGIS are spending 17 days attending class and visiting cultural sites with these partner schools.

The Capstone Exchange, which comes at the end of nine years spent learning German, is one of the largest back-to-back exchange programs in the United States. TCGIS expects 55 to 60 students to participate next year.

Weekly tours

TCGIS is hosting weekly tours now through the first week of June. Go to tcgis.org to sign up.

Murray Middle School

Submitted by Principal Jamin McKenzie

National History Day

Thirty-four Murray students advanced to the National History Day state competition at the Minneapolis Convention Center on April 20. Twelve additional students gained honorable mentions at the St. Paul Public Schools District History Day on March 16.

Debate tournament

Here are Murray’s results from its middle school debate tournament held at Blegen Hall on the West Bank of the University of Minnesota on March 7:

• Junior varsity division:

Alana Kennedy and Alice Van Keerbergen as a team were the tournament champions in their division, in addition to their individual speaker awards.

• Rookie division: Team awards:

Mariya Adam and Elias Keeler, Karam Ailabouni and Travis Jones, Yury Kryvalap and Bronson Richardson

• Speaker awards:

Mariya Adam, Karam Ailabouni, Travis Jones, Elias Keeler, Yury Kryvalap, Bronson Richardson

• Novice division: Team awards:

Kiran Boyd and Peter Laska, Mary Grace Lindsley and Sofia Mortensen

• Speaker awards:

Kiran Boyd, Peter Laska, Mary Grace Lindsley, Sofia Mortensen,

Student wins awards at State Science Fair Eighth-grade student Agustin Orezzoli Robinson won several awards at the Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair for his project on the best model airplane material on March 22.

(Agustin Orezzoli Robinson. Photo submitted by Emily Shepard.)

Agustin received four awards and certificates for his project, including:

• The Minnesota Academy of Science Gold Award, which recognizes the top 5% of projects at the middle school and high school level.

• 3M’s Young Inventor Recognition, which includes a prize of $100.

• The third-place middle school Beckman Coulter Award for Excellence in Science, which includes a prize of $75.

• The Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, which recognizes the top 10% of middle school projects and invites them to apply for the national challenge.

More than 350 students from 58 schools across the state competed at the 87th annual science fair. The fair was held at the St. Paul River Centre and organized by the Minnesota Academy of Science, a nonprofit in St. Anthony Park.

Sunrise Banks benefits parent-teacher organization

Proceeds from Sunrise Banks’ charitable coffee bar, Park Perks, will benefit Murray’s parent-teacher organization this month.

Danielle Fraher is a University of Minnesota journalism student who is an intern writer for the Bugle.