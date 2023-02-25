School news around town

Compiled by Sarah CR Clark

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Community event set for March

The Twin Cities German Immersion School, 1031 Como Ave., will host the exhibit “Lest We Forget,” a touring collection of 24 3D multimedia works of art with short literary vignettes.

“Lest We Forget” translates the stories of Fred Amram, a Holocaust child survivor, into visual art. The vignettes are illustrated by Amram’s wife, multimedia artist Sandra Brick.

Amram and Brick currently live in Minnesota. Together they founded the Amram/Brick Woman Inventor Collection (Wilmington, Delaware), a collection of artifacts reflecting women’s innovation.

Amram is a retired professor of speech communication at the University of Minnesota as well as an inventor and public speaker. Brick is a fiber artist and teaches at the Textile Center, 3000 University Ave, Minneapolis.

The exhibit will be on display the entire month of March in the school atrium. Amram and Brick will also be visiting TCGIS art and social studies classes during the month.

Meanwhile, the couple will speak on March 16 about Amram’s life and their collaboration telling his story. The free program to the public will begin 6:30 p.m. in the school’s atrium.

State Math League finals

TCGIS’s competitive math team hosted the finals of the Minnesota State Junior High School Math League in early January.

The competition consisted of two, 10-minute individual rounds and one, 20-minute team round. Two TCGIS teams, “The Schmos” and “The Loonee Loons,” took first and third places, respectively.

TCGIS also performed well in the individual all-around scores: Vivi Lauer took first place, Sam Willoughby placed second, Bella Rieder took fourth, Lexi Cook took sixth and Natasha Kachinsky and Theo Orsted tied for seventh.

The school math team advisors are Sam Graf and Roxanne Cornell.

Used books sought for book fair

The TCGIS Library will hold a two-day Used Book Fair from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20. The event is open to the public and will take place in the school atrium.

Expect to find German books of all levels — from board books and first readers to novels and “vintage” books. There will also be books in English, as well!

All items are sold on a donation basis, and credit card or cash is accepted. Funds raised will support the TCGIS library.

Do you have books in English or German that you would like to donate to the fair? The school will be accepting donations during March. Donated materials must be free of mold, tears or other damage.

All donations must first be approved by the school library coordinator via email before drop-off: mzimmerman@tcgis.org.

Submitted by Katharina Schirg, TCGIS communications relations director.

Murray Middle School

Newman nominated for Teacher of the Year

Congratulations are in order for Carrie Newman.

The Murray Middle School social studies teacher has been nominated for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

According to Murray Principal Jamin McKenzie, “She (Carrie) is amazing at helping students excel with historical research, supporting colleagues by leading professional development and building relationships with many young Pilots she teaches.”

Congrats to Murray’s FIRST LEGO League teams

Murray’s two FIRST LEGO League teams competed against 46 other St. Paul Public School FIRST LEGO teams on Jan. 28 at Capitol Hill Magnet School.

One Murray team, “The Misguided NPCs,” was awarded a Breakthrough Award and “The Misguided Steering Wheels” team was awarded a Core Value Award and a spot in the MN FIRST LEGO League Competition, that was scheduled for late February.

Submitted by Murray Middle School Principal Jamin McKenzie.