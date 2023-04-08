School news around town

Compiled by Sarah CR Clark

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Used book fair April 19-20

The Twin Cities German Immersion School’s library will hold a two-day used book fair from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20. The event is open to the public and will take place in the school atrium.

Expect to find German books of all levels — from board books and first readers to novels and “vintage” books. There will be books in the English language, as well.

All items are sold on a donation basis, and a credit card or cash is accepted. Funds raised benefit the school’s library.

Hosts needed for young educators

The TCGIS is seeking hosts for its young educators’ intern program, Interns are native German-speaking young adults training to become teachers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The interns are integrated into all grades at TCGIS and provide more than 6,000 additional hours of classroom support for the students each semester.

The interns live with volunteer host families, giving them an opportunity to get immersed in daily U.S. life. Interns come during two phases: late-August through late January, and February through mid-June. To learn more about hosting an intern, visit tcgis.org/host-an-intern.

Murray Middle School

Black History Month Celebration

In February, nine Murray students traveled to Georgia and Alabama on a civil rights trip. Murray Principal Jamin McKenzie, said the trip “could be a life changing event.”

The trip was sponsored, in part, by Ujamaa Place, a nonprofit organization serving primarily African American men that seeks to provide holistic transformation for men experiencing racial and poverty inequity (injustice).

Roosevelt Mansfield, youth services coordinator at Ujamaa Place, has partnered with Murray Middle School before and accompanied Murray’s students on their journey.

According to McKenzie, “While in Atlanta, the students were able to visit and participate in enriching experiences that taught about and celebrated Black History.”

Students visited, among other places, the MLK Jr. National Historical Park (Atlanta), The National Center for Civil and Human Rights (Atlanta), The Civil Rights Memorial Center (Montgomery), and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice (Montgomery).

SAP Elementary School

Spring carnival

SAP Elementary School’s spring carnival will be held on May 12 and is open to the public.

The carnival will feature games, raffles, obstacle courses, a silent auction and food. For more information, visit sapsamn.org.

The spring carnival is a long-standing tradition at SAP Elementary and is an important fundraiser for the St. Anthony Park School Association. It provides money for the school’s students and programs, such as artist-in-residence experience, field trips and classroom supplies.

Nature-based, pre-K program coming to SAP Elementary

St. Paul Public Schools has announced that SAP Elementary will be home to a new, nature-based pre-kindergarten program next fall.

SAP Elementary School Principal Karen Duke said the Nature Discovery Pre-Kindergarten will charge a fee, with funds available to support families that qualify for assistance. The students will spend most of their time outdoors.

SPPS’s after school childcare, Discovery Club, is available for half the day, to create a full-day pre-K option. For more information, visit spps.org/domain/19812.

Plant sale

The St. Anthony Park School Association will host its annual plant sale featuring a wide variety of veggies, herbs, annuals, perennials, pre-planted baskets and seeds. Sales from all plants and seeds will benefit students and programs at SAP Elementary.

The plant sale will be May 17 and 18 at Langford Park rain or shine. (Look for the tents!) The popular pre-sale will open for online orders (sapsamn.org) on Saturday, March 18, and will remain open until Friday, March 31. Online orders will be available for pickup at Langford Park on Tuesday, May 16.

Sarah CR Clark is a regular contributor to the Bugle.