School news around town

Compiled by Sarah CR Clark

Northeast College Prep

Eighth grade graduation

On the evening of June 1, 25 boys and girls celebrated their eighth grade graduation from Northeast College Prep. Five of these students were the first to go completely through NECP from kindergarten through middle school. All will be continuing their studies at metro area high schools this fall.

Northeast College Prep is a diverse K-8 charter school with a global curriculum. It features both Spanish and Arabic as additional languages to English instruction.

Started in 2014 near Central and Lowry avenues in Minneapolis, the college prep school has been since 2016 just a few blocks west of Larpenteur Avenue and Eustis Street (300 Industrial Blvd. NE).

Submitted by Yosra Brander.

Photo cutline: Northeast College Prep 8th grade graduates, Babucarr and Muhammad, pose with their former 1st grade teacher Joanna Schneider. Schneider has taught at NECP for its entire 9 year history. Photo courtesy of Yosra Brander.

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Enrollment open for 2023/24 school year

Twin Cities German Immersion School still has spots open for the 2023-24 school year in kindergarten and fourth through seventh grades. Enrollment is open to any child who resides in a Minnesota school district. German language proficiency is not required to enroll.

TCGIS offers individualized German support to students who join us in later grade levels. Visit tcgis.org, email info@tcgis.org, or call 651-492-7106 for more information.

German professional soccer team visits TCGIS

Prior to their game against Minnesota United on June 28, German soccer team 1. FC Kaiserslautern spent an afternoon running drills and playing soccer with TCGIS students at McMurray field.

This was the third time a professional German soccer club visited Twin Cities German Immersion School. Hertha Berlin visited in 2019 and S.C. Paderborn visited the school in 2022.

Ice cream social July 14th

TCGIS will host a booth at the annual District 10 Community Council ice cream social at the Historic Streetcar Station in Como Park this month. Come decorate a Lebkuchenherz and learn more about this great school in your community!

Submitted by Katharina Schirg.

Murray Middle School

Rainbow trout release

Nick Altinger’s seventh grade science students have been raising and observing rainbow trout in the classroom since this past December.

On May 16, 135 of Murray’s seventh grade students traveled to Rambling River Park in Farmington and released 104 rainbow trout fingerlings into the Vermillion River.

While on the field trip, students were also able to learn how to cast a fly rod, observe macroinvertebrates, take a birding walk, test the water quality of the Vermillion River, write sensory poetry, paint with watercolors and participate in a nature scavenger hunt.

Photo cutline: One of the rainbow trout fingerlings raised by Murray’s seventh grade science students swims in a cup before being released into the river. Photo courtesy of Jamin McKenzie.

National History Day

Murray Middle school students, Patrick Tennison and Sofia Patronski, traveled with their teacher Carrie Newman to the Washington D.C. area in June to compete in National History Day. Photo by Cory Tennison.

Sarah CR Clark lives in St. Anthony Park and is a regular contributor to the Bugle.