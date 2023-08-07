School news around town

Compiled by Sarah CR Clark

Northeast College Prep

New leadership

During this past Fourth of July parade, Northeast College Prep co-founder Erika Sass marched the route on stilts. It has been 10 years since Sass started the award-winning kindergarten–through–eighth-grade school.

“Our goal was to close the opportunity gap, and every year Northeast College Prep has been outperforming the city and state averages for similar student populations,” Sass reported to parents this spring,.

After a decade of dedication, Sass is welcoming a new executive director for the school. On July 1, Andrea Halverson, most recently an administrator at the DaVinci Academy of Arts and Science, will serve as Northeast College Prep’s executive director.

Halverson said, “I am a strong believer that education is the key to success and every student deserves the highest quality education we can possibly provide, regardless of their background.”

Yosra Brander, community outreach coordinator for Northeast College Prep, said, “Sass has been focusing on a smooth transition of leadership, and after the fall will consider her next steps.”

Located near Highway 280 and East Hennepin Avenue, Northeast College Prep is a diverse school which has no ethnic majority; there are 14 different primary languages spoken by students and their families.

Submitted by Yosra Brander, College Prep community outreach coordinator.

Twin Cities German Immersion School

Enrollment info for 2023-24

Twin Cities German Immersion School has spots open for the 2023-24 school year in kindergarten and fourth- through seventh-grades. Enrollment is open to any child who resides in a Minnesota school district; German language proficiency is not a requirement to enroll.

German language proficiency is a skill that can benefit students of all abilities. Research has shown that second language proficiency has a positive effect on first language skill development and that immersion students perform as well as or better than students in a monolingual setting. TCGIS offers individual German support to students who join in later grade levels.

Stay tuned for details regarding upcoming school tours. If you are interested in enrolling, please visit tcgis.org, email info@tcgis.org or call 651-492-7106 for more information.

Submitted by Mary Zimmerman, communications coordinator