School news briefing￼

By Sarah CR Clark

Murray Middle School

Murray Pilots at the Middle School All-Star Basketball Game!

Nine Murray students (5 girls and 4 boys) participated in a Saint Paul Middle School Basketball All-Star Game on March 25 at Washington Technology Magnet School. Students were selected by coach recommendations and performance.

Murray science and inquiry class

Students in Murray’s Environmental Inquiry and Immersion class have been making biodiesel fuel while studying its potential impact in addressing climate change.

According to Principal Jamin McKenzie, students have been creating different biodiesel mixtures from vegetable oil, sunflower seed oil and canola oil. They will compare their viability in class using a calorimeter.

History Day!

McKenzie also reported, “Murray’s social studies department has been working hard to support our students as they prepared their work for high levels of competition at History Day 2022!”

Murray had 58 student projects advance to Regional History Day and 21 student projects advanced to State History Day. All regional- and state-level contests were held virtually this spring.

Regional contests were held in March and state-level contests occurred in April, with an awards ceremony scheduled to stream live on May 1 via Facebook.

St. Anthony Park Elementary School

Celebrating the science fair

St. Anthony Park Elementary School’s annual science fair returned on March 28 after a pandemic-forced hiatus.

All fourth and fifth grade students were expected to present an experiment while third grade students were invited to participate in the school’s science fair.

“We had 220 students complete science fair projects,” said science teacher James Schrankler. Younger students and volunteer evaluators visited the fair during the school day and about 500 people visited in the evening.

In-person events returning

May is scheduled to be chock full of fun events at SAP Elementary School.

Returning again will be the St. Anthony Park School Association’s annual plant sale with presale pickup on May 10 and the tent sale set for May 11 and 12. Also coming back is the beloved Spring Carnival with book fair (May 13) and an in-person kindergarten orientation (date TBD).

SAP students are also able again to see and meet artists-in-residence including: Christian Adeti (West African musician and dancer), T. Mychael Rambo (actor and poet) and Bart Buch (puppet designer).

“It brings us much joy to see the building hopping again with the excitement of visitors, performances and partnership between school and community,” Principal Karen Duke said. “We have missed many of the things that make students’ time at our school special and memorable, and that makes them even more special this spring.”

Sarah CR Clark is a resident of St. Anthony Park and a regular contributing writer to the Bugle.