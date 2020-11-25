School news roundup

Twin Cities German Immersion School celebrations

Students, staff and families at the Twin Cities German Immersion School enjoyed the “Week of TCGIS Unity” in October, celebrating their community and also commemorating the 30th anniversary of the reunification of East and West Germany.

Staff and students shared their favorite German foods (currywurst mit pommes which is fried pork sausage and french fries), music (Andreas Bourani), films, books and words (like rumrödeln—doing this-and-that at home, cleaning, organizing) with the community during the weeklong celebration.

Now in its 15th year, the German Immersion School welcomed 600 students into its new addition this fall. The new building has six middle school classrooms, a fully equipped science lab, dedicated special education spaces, a sunny cafeteria and a gymnasium that can accommodate physical education classes and athletic league games.

In mid-November, one-third of TCGIS students are in distance learning every day and the remainder of students are on a hybrid schedule, attending class in person two days and engaging in distance learning three days per week.

Meanwhile, the German Immersion school is still accepting enrollments for the current school year in grades 1-3 and 5-8. It provides additional support for students who don’t speak German yet, as well as English-language support for students who speak a language other than English at home.

Submitted by Rich Iwen, a member of the TCGIS school board.

SAP Elementary School fundraiser Dec. 1

Noodles & Company restaurant in Roseville is hosting St. Anthony Park School Association’s second takeout fundraiser of the school year on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Half of qualifying sales will go to support the St. Anthony Park School Association.

Please mention the SAPSA or enter code GIVING25 for online orders received between 4 and 8 p.m. The restaurant’s website is https://locations.noodles.com/mn/roseville/1655-county-road-b2.html

All are welcome and you don’t have to have a SAP Elementary School student to participate.

Submitted by Bugle freelance writer Sarah CR Clark.