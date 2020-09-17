Schubert Club concerts update

Based on guidance from state health officials, the Schubert Club is either postponing or moving online all remaining performances in 2020. This includes the Club’s popular “Music in the Park” series where it holds music events at St. Anthony Park area churches.

“Music in the Park” concerts that will be held online are: Pacifica Quartet—4 p.m., Sept. 20, and Imani Winds—4 p.m., Oct. 11. These concerts will be available for viewing on Schubert Club’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page (with no live audience present) on their originally scheduled dates and will be free to watch for a month following the performance dates.

The Music in the Park concert featuring David Finckel, Wu Han and Friends that was scheduled for Nov. 22 has been postponed to a later date.

Decisions about 2021 winter and spring concerts will be announced in late 2020 and will be made in response to guidance at that time, Schubert Club officials said.