Second in SAP history series looks at “Garden Suburbs”￼

By Mary Mergenthal

Over 100 neighbors enjoyed the September St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church SAP-sponsored History Series in. They are looking forward to the October offering.

Kristin Anderson, Augsburg University Department of Art and Design professor (and St. Anthony Park resident and native), will consider St. Anthony Park as a successful example of a 19th century “garden suburb.” The next session is scheduled for 7 p.m., Oct. 11.

The free, illustrated sessions are held in the sanctuary at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. Please enter via the door on Como Avenue. Masks are not required, but are strongly encouraged (they will be provided as well).

Using historic and contemporary images, as well as maps and aerial photographs, Anderson’s illustrated presentations will be offered through May and will cover a variety of topics.

The September session looked at the spaces and places of the St. Anthony Park area, investigating the terrain and the neighborhood’s changing boundaries and borders, as well as exploring the Dakota trail that came through the area.

Treats from the church’s 1941 church cookbook are served each month. Childcare will be provided at all sessions.

Sessions on Nov. 1 and Dec. 13 will consider local religious and institutional spaces.

Questions? Please contact Mary Mergenthal at mary.mergenthal@gmail.com, or 612-670-8510.

Mary Mergenthal is a longtime resident of St. Anthony Park, the former editor of the Park Bugle and a member of SAP Lutheran Church.