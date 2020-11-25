Seminary response

I am writing to address concerns in a September 30 letter, “Neighbor’s view of Luther Seminary.” Luther Seminary is committed to being a good neighbor and is taking steps to resolve the issues raised about grounds maintenance and disposal.

We dispose of only those furnishings unfit for reuse. We’ve removed a storage unit and dumpster from our grounds but are having an issue with illegal dumping on our property. We remove those items as soon as we discover them. We sincerely appreciate the feedback as we explore additional steps to mitigate these challenges.

Heidi Droegemueller

Vice President for Seminary ­Relations,

Luther Seminary