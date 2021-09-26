September Bugle Midpoint report

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information received since the publication of our September issue:

Closing Chroma Zone mural and art events

The 2021 Chroma Zone mural and art season is wrapping up with a series of special events this week.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, NewStudio Gallery will present the opening to a month-long Chroma Zone Artists exhibition at Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., Building C ground floor. The exhibition opening day will feature an artists’ reception and pop-up shop from 5 to 8 p.m.. The opening reception will be held indoors and outdoors (weather permitting). Face masks covering the nose and mouth and social distancing are required.

On Saturday, Sept. 25 the following Chroma Zone mural and art activities are planned:

Guided mural tours by bike

9:00 a.m. and noon

Meet outside Dogwood Coffee, 825 Carleton St.

With Saint Paul Bike Coalition and Move Minnesota

Pre-register at chromazone.net. Helmets are required.

Self-Directed Mural Tours

5 to 7 p.m.

2299 W Territorial Rd. Pick up a map and mural info guide near Tomasina Topbear’s Unci Maka mural at Murphy Rigging.

“Folklore”

Kao Lee Thao

Courtesy of the artist

“Whistleblower”

Biafra, Inc.

Courtesy of the artist

Celestial Embodiment: X Expanded Cinema

7 to 9 p.m.

Bro-Tex east wall, 840 N Hampden Ave.

Live painting and performance led by muralist and filmmaker Missy Whiteman

For further information, go to chromazone.net.

Free band concert Sept. 20 in Lauderdale!

Back by popular request, the Roseville Community Concert Band is scheduled to perform a free show, weather permitting, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at Lauderdale Community Park, 1885 Fulham St. Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy the music.

Seeking school clean-up volunteers

The St. Anthony Park School Association is seeking volunteers to help clean up the school yard at St. Anthony Park Elementary School on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Clean-up jobs include weeding, seeding, mulching, washing stones and replacing and staining some boards and benches. The school association will have all the materials for the jobs on site, but asks that volunteers bring their own weeding tools and gloves.

Volunteers asked to maintain social distancing and to bring a mask to wear in case they wind up working close to someone else. Click on this link to sign up:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805084DA4AC2DA0FA7-school6