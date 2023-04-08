Sherley Unger

Sherley Glasscock Unger, 99, died March 1, 2023. While she lived at the 1666 Coffman building in Falcon Heights for 35 years, she considered St. Anthony Park her neighborhood. She loved the library, Mim’s Cafe and Speedy Market, as well as all of the beautiful yards and trees in SAP. She would have been 100 in August.

Along with Norma Olson and Maris Thomes, Sherley helped form the original Triangle Committee in Prospect Park. Sherley attended Pecos High School where she graduated at 16 and was the homecoming queen. She went on to become homecoming queen at Texas Christian University. Twenty-five years later she was invited back to TCU to be the Coming Home Queen.

After college, Sherley was a stewardess for American Airlines — flying NYC, Dallas and Mexico City.

Sherley married Leonard Unger just after WWII and they made their way to the U of M after a year at Bard College. Sherley was a member of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, the DFL, and various groups in Prospect Park along with being a volunteer at a Minneapolis hospital.

She wrote poetry and short stories, was a great cook and was the Pearl Mesta of hostesses. She loved art and spent a lot of time at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Landscape Arboretum. In 1958 she lived in Rome for a year while Leonard was on a combined Fulbright/Guggenheim sabbatical. In 1963, the year was spent in Athens while Leonard again taught literature.

Sherley is survived by her son Tom, daughter Amy and one granddaughter.

A celebration of life gathering will be held in May. Please email unger.amyc@gmail.com for details.