Shirley Kimball

Shirley Margaret Kimball, 90, died Nov. 1, 2022.

Shirley attended St. Andrew’s Grade School, St. Agnes High School, St. Paul Diocesan Teachers College, Maryknoll Convent in St. Louis and the College of St. Catherine. She retired from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

She is survived by her husband George M. Kimball; children Joe (Julie Kramer), Steve (Susan Jenkins), George E. (Shen Fei), Mary Benson and Jenny Nadeau (Kile); 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake on Nov. 9, with burial at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lakeview Health Foundation (Hospice), or St. Andrew’s Village (senior living).