Sixteen initiatives win SAP Community Foundation funding￼

By Julie Dreschler

The St. Anthony Park Community Foundation has awarded $32,000 in grants to support the activities and initiatives of 16 local non-profit organizations and community groups for calendar 2022.

The foundation’s latest grants are spread across several categories including education, youth programs, the arts, environment, economic development, aging in place and community building.

I have been so impressed with the quality of programs that our local nonprofits and community groups are bringing to enhance the vitality of our community.

(Editor’s note: The 2022 grant awards come on the heels of the foundation announcing last fall that it had awarded $35,650 to support 14 programs and initiatives.)

Programs and initiatives that were funded for this year are:

Aging in Place

• Keystone Community Services: Meals on Wheels and Food Shelf Delivery for Seniors

• SAP Area Seniors: general operating support

Arts and Culture

• Saint Anthony Park Branch Library Association: 2022 Saint Anthony Park Arts Festival

• Schubert Club: Julie Himmelstrup, Music in the Park Series

• St. Anthony Park Elementary School: SAP Elementary Artists-In-Residence

Community building

• Park Bugle: Building Familiarity: Initiative for South Saint Anthony Park

• Creative Enterprise Zone: SAP/CEZ Community Engagement

Economic Development

• Saint Anthony Park Community Council: Equity Committee Food Program Support

• Exodus Lending: Eliminating Predatory Debt & Creating Safe Alternatives for Minnesotans

Education and Youth

• International Institute of Minnesota: Community- based experiential learning opportunities for adult English Language Learners

• Urban Boat Builders: Job training apprenticeship program

• Minnesota Urban Debate League: Strengthening St. Paul through Urban Debate

• Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute: Leaders Are Readers

Environmental

• Minnesota Tool Library: Crafting in Community

• Tech Dump: Tech Dump Green

Funding for the annual grants is made possible from the Gerald R. McKay Family Music Fund, The Environmental Education Fund and the Andy Boss Fund.

Interested community members can donate to the foundation through its GiveMN page, annual giving campaign or website.

Submitted by Julie Dreschler, executive director of the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation.