St. Anthony Park community council news￼

District 12

SAP community garage sale Sept. 10

It’s not too late to participate in the St. Anthony Park community garage sale. Registration and fee are due no later than Sept. 7 to participate in the sale on Sept. 10. Registration forms can be found at Speedy Market, the Hampden Co-op and online at sapcc.org/garagesale.

If you wish to shop the sales, you can pick up maps at Speedy Market, the co-op or online at sapcc.org/garagesale on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Questions? Please contact coordinator Rich Nelson at 651-641-1172 or nelson.rich@comcast.com.

Ice cream social Sept. 17

The St. Anthony Park Community Council will host its first ice cream social from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Hampden Park, 993 Hampden Ave. This free event will include music, local organizations, games, crafts and, of course, ice cream! Find out schedules and events at sapcc.org/icecreamsocial.

Equity Committee seeks input

The Equity Committee has been visiting local communities to ask two questions: What do you love about your community? What would you like to see changed in your community?

Initially, some common answers from the question of what do we love: The people, the walkability, the restaurants and shops and the beautiful green spaces.

What do we want to see changed? Some of the preliminary answers: More community events, more people reaching out to people, more connections, more public transportation and more access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The committee continues to seek answers from citizens. Please share your thoughts at sapcc.org/strongcommunity.

Cleveland Avenue trees update

On July 28, two representatives from the District 12 Community Council presented a list of recommended changes to Phase II of the Cleveland Avenue project to Ramsey County staff. The goals are to preserve trees, improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety, reduce the need for retaining walls and limit the number of impermeable surfaces.

The county representative promised to consider these recommendations and to keep the District 12 Council informed during the next few months. To learn more about District 12’s requests to Ramsey County, go to sapcc.org/cleveland-trees.

Environment Committee seeks volunteers

The District 12 Environment Committee is seeking volunteers, especially in south St. Anthony Park, to help with tasks that keep the environment thriving in our neighborhoods.

Tasks may include watering trees planted by the 100 Tree Initiative, neighborhood cleanup events and gathering ideas for how to make our community thrive. If you’re interested in helping, please contact Jessica at jessica@sapcc.org.

District 12 September meetings

St. Anthony Park Community Council committees discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. Visit the council’s website at sapcc.org to learn more.

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please email Kathryn at kathryn@sapcc.org.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m.,Thursday, Sept. 8

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m.,Wednesday, Sept. 28

• Equity Committee: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27

Submitted by Jessica Willman, District 12 community organizer.