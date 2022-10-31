St. Anthony Park community council news￼

District 12

Voting for District 12 board

District 12 board elections open on Nov. 1 and the council wants you to vote and we want you to vote for those who will represent you in areas of environmentalism, equity, transportation and land use.

Wondering why this is important? Remember that the District 12 Community Council represented you in the Cleveland Avenue tree situation, rent stabilization measures, Territorial Road projects and local business license renewals.

Vote today at sapcc.org/boardelections2022.

If you are interested in being part of the board, but missed board applications, please seek out appointed seats for St. Anthony Park businesses/organizations, emerging leaders or open seats. Questions? Contact info@sapcc.org.

Ice cream social review

Thanks to everyone who participated in the first District 12 Ice Cream Social. A special shout out to the Kiwanis for providing the wonderful malts, for Minnepau’s donating supplies for pup cups along with many of our prizes that were available.

We enjoyed music from the Hampden Rounders and the interactive art experience with La Luchadora Ready Go!

Look for District 12 to bring back the ice cream social in years to come!

District 12 committee updates

Here is an update on the work of District 12’s various committees:

The Environment Committee is currently partnering with the 100 Tree Project to protect the newly planted trees in south St. Anthony Park through Watering Wednesdays. Drought conditions are rough on newly planted trees and watering is essential.

Committee members also are working to build Chimney Swift towers, maintaining the rain gardens near Hampden Park and working with the county on the continuing Cleveland Avenue tree situation.

The Equity Committee is working on building community through asking folks what they love about their community and what they’d like to see changed. They are also hosting community meals in apartment buildings throughout St. Anthony Park, advocating for renters’ rights in partnership with Homeline and looking at food access issues.

The Land Use Committee continues keeping up to date on the Luther Seminary property, working with local businesses to make sure there’s pedestrian access in the community and making recommendations on variances and building development.

The Transportation Committee just wrapped up its Territorial Project this past summer, which put in a sidewalk, crosswalk, street painting, mural and two benches near the Seal High Rise in south St. Anthony Park. They’re actively involved with Rethinking I-94, truck parking laws, 20 is Plenty speed limits and reviewing sidewalk access and safety in our community.

If any of the foregoing activities sound interesting, get involved! District 12 leaders are looking for more committee members to help make a difference in the community.

Get involved by attending a committee meeting or signing up for a project! Contact jessica@sapcc.org if you have any questions on how you can get started.

District 12 upcoming meetings

St. Anthony Park Community Council committees discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. Visit the council’s website at sapcc.org to learn more.

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please email Kathryn at kathryn@sapcc.org.

• Land Use Committee:

7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3,

7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1

• District 12 Board:

7 p.m.,Thursday, Nov. 10

• Environment Committee:

7 p.m.,Wednesday, Nov. 23

• Equity Committee:

5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28

• Transportation Committee:

7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29

Corrections

In our last update (in the October Bugle) on the Chimney Swift Tower, the photo was incorrectly credited – Karlyn Eckman took the photo. Also, the article incorrectly stated that Cemstone donated cement for the project. In fact, the Environment Committee is still looking for a cement donation.

Submitted by Jessica Willman, District 12 community organizer.