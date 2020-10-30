St. Anthony Park Community Council news

District 12

Office closure/new mailing address

With support of the District 12 board and staff, Executive Director Kathryn Murray has decided to close the District 12 office during the pandemic.

“Staff will continue to work remotely and all meetings will be online until it is truly safe to gather in person again,” Murray said. “Meetings and events will continue to be held on Zoom. The money that was designated for rent will be used for things such as updating equipment for our staff and increasing our engagement efforts, particularly around our equity goals.”

Please note District 12’s new mailing address: St. Anthony Park Community Council, P.O. Box 8124, St. Paul, MN 55108. For questions or concerns, please contact Murray at 651-649-5992 or email kathryn@sapcc.org.

Annual meeting

The 2020 SAPCC annual meeting will be held during the regular board meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 12 via Zoom. The meeting will feature City Councilmember Mitra Nelson for a Q. and A. and also a presentation from Mayor Melvin Carter’s office on the 2021 St. Paul budget. Learn about the work of the District Council and add your voice to the conversation. Email kathryn@sapcc.org for the Zoom link.

2021-22 board member elections

Polls are open for the 2021-22 SAPCC board member elections. Residents (homeowners or renters) are invited to vote for their representatives. Read about the candidates, learn about your District Council and vote online! sapcc.org/vote

SAPCC November meetings

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5

• Board Meeting: Thursday, 7 p.m., Nov. 12

2021-22 Board member polls CLOSE Sunday, Nov. 15

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30

Meetings are subject to change. District 12 public meetings are held only online. Visit sapcc.org/event/ for links to Zoom meetings and updates.

Submitted by Kathryn Murray, executive director of the St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council.