St. Anthony Park Community Council news

District 12

Community Council

BrightSide Produce in St. Anthony Park

St. Anthony Park Community Council and BrightSide Produce have partnered to secure funding to increase programming in St. Anthony Park. Free contact-less home delivery is available on a sliding scale.

For those in need, there are opportunities for free bags of fresh food to be delivered directly to your door. For further information on this and other aspects of the program visit sapcc.org/brightside or brightsidempls.org.

Open Board Seats

Following the SAPCC Board Election, seats still remain open. If you are interested in serving on the board, please contact kathryn@sapcc.org.

“Jim Crow of the North” Screening & Community Conversation

SAPCC will host a virtual screening and community conversation about the documentary “Jim Crow of the North” at 4 p.m., Dec. 12. Email emily@sapcc.org for the link and visit sapcc.org/mappingprejudice for more information.

This one-hour TPT Minnesota Experience documentary uses the history of racial covenants in Minneapolis to explore the complex history of discriminatory housing policies and their contemporary legacies. This Emmy award-­winning film explains why mapping racial covenants is so important.

Work by Mapping Prejudice was the basis of the documentary, according to a MinnPost article. Mapping Prejudice is a partnership between the University of Minnesota and St. Catherine University. District councils are working together to promote their work citywide.

Visit mappingprejudice.umn.edu for trainings and more information.

SAPCC December meetings

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3

• Board Meeting: Thursday, 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23.

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28.

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Meetings are subject to change. District 12 public meetings are only held online. Visit sapcc.org/event/ for links to Zoom meetings and updates.

Submitted by Kathryn Murray, executive director of the St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council.