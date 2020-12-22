St. Anthony Park Community Council news

District 12

SAPCC January meetings

Happy New Year and well wishes from the St. Anthony Park Community Council board and staff. Here is the District 12 meeting schedule for January.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7

• Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27

• Equity Committee: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan, 26

Meetings are subject to change. District 12 public meetings are held only online. Visit sapcc.org/event/ for links to Zoom meetings and updates.

Submitted by Emily Rodriguez, community organizer for St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council.