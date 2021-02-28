St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Community Council

New Park at Westgate Meeting Summary:

A 1.5-acre parcel of land will become welcome green space in south St. Anthony Park, located immediately south of The Legends at Berry and Millberry Apartments, a 5- to 10-minute walk from the Westgate lightrail Green Line station.

Over the past 18 months, the community and Saint Paul Parks and Recreation have discussed ideas for the park design. Parks representatives presented their current plan for Phase 1 in an online meeting Feb. 2. Several ideas were proposed by the participants. Background information, the current plan and a survey link are at http://bit.ly/EmeraldStPark.

SAPCC Food Justice Work

The St. Anthony Park Commu­nity Council is proud to continue its efforts to combat food insecurity in St. Anthony Park.

Taking strides to continue the annual community meal during the pandemic, SAPCC Equity Committee and Hampden Park Co-op have been working together to deliver boxed meals to residents at Seal Hi-Rise apartments.

Sign-up sheets are available on community boards and dietary needs are taken into consideration. Additionally, we continue to build up our partnership with Brightside Produce, dedicating Innovation Fund monies to help subsidize costs for fresh food deliveries to SAP residents in need.

BrightSide Produce is a local nonprofit that seeks to make fresh produce more available to all urban residents. We encourage those with means to donate to this cause at brightsidempls.org.

SAPCC March meetings

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 4

• Board meeting: Thursday, 7 p.m., March 11

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 24

• Equity Committee: 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 29

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 30

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please contact kathryn@sapcc.org or emily@sapcc.org.

Submitted by Emily Rodriguez, District 12 community organizer.