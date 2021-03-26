Friday, March 26, 2021
St. Anthony Park community council news

24 Mar 2021

District 12

Community Council

District councils hiring organizer

The District 10 Como Community Council and District 12 St. Anthony Park Community Council are hiring a community organizer.

The initial focus of this role is to build community connections and activities in support of anti-racism and inclusion goals of both St. Paul district councils. The position averages 30 hours per week.

Initial review of candidates will begin March 31. For a full job description, see the District 10 website http://www.district10comopark.org or visit sapcc.org/come-work-for-us/.

SAPCC March meetings

Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 1

Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 8

Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 28

Equity Committee: 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 26

Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 27.

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please contact kathryn@sapcc.org or emily@sapcc.org.

Submitted by Kathryn Murray, District 12 executive director.

