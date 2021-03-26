St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Community Council

District councils hiring organizer

The District 10 Como Community Council and District 12 St. Anthony Park Community Council are hiring a community organizer.

The initial focus of this role is to build community connections and activities in support of anti-racism and inclusion goals of both St. Paul district councils. The position averages 30 hours per week.

Initial review of candidates will begin March 31. For a full job description, see the District 10 website http://www.district10comopark.org or visit sapcc.org/come-work-for-us/.

SAPCC March meetings

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 1

• Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 8

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 28

• Equity Committee: 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 26

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 27.

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please contact kathryn@sapcc.org or emily@sapcc.org.

Submitted by Kathryn Murray, District 12 executive director.