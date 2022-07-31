St. Anthony Park Community Council News

District 12

Update on Cleveland Avenue trees

With more than 100 signatures from residents, District 12 filed a petition with Ramsey County asking for an Environmental Assessment Worksheet on the Cleveland Avenue reconstruction project because of the large number of trees the project would remove.

The county accepted the citizens’ petition on June 14, the same day its contractor cut down 60 trees south of Buford Avenue. Work on the project was stopped while the County reviewed the petition.

On June 21, the County denied the petition, and work on the Cleveland Avenue reconstruction resumed soon afterward with work crews removing sidewalks and the roadway.

Meanwhille, the District 12 Council is following up on the earlier statements made from Ramsey Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo’s office about possible changes to the plans for Cleveland Avenue Phase 2 (2023) that could reduce the number of trees slated for removal north of Buford Avenue.

Kasota Ponds update

As community members continue to help cleaning up the Kasota Ponds by picking up trash, the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization also continues to monitor water quality at the ponds.

Meanwhile, stop by to see the many seasonal migratory birds as well as resident species that inhabit the ponds. The birds include Green Herons, warblers, orioles, geese and ducks. Many painted turtles and at least two very large snapping turtles have also been sighted.

To get involved in this or any environmental projects affecting St. Anthony Park, consider joining the Environment Committee. For more details, go to sapcc.org.

Chimney Swift Tower installation underway

The District 12 Environment Committee is overseeing the installation of Chimney Swift Towers nesting sites in St. Anthony Park. Chimney Swifts are a medium gray bird with long slender wings that can be seen in our community.

Bill Delanis, a local resident, has been working on the towers and is nearly done with the construction. The next step will be to secure the iron legs to the concrete base in their locations. The towers will be installed at the townhomes across from the Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

Once the towers are completed, the Environment Committee will organize site visits to them and to other known Chimney Swift nesting sites in the area. Contact Karlyn Eckman if you are interested in a site visit at eckma001@umn.edu.

Garage sale registration

Registration for the St. Anthony Park Garage Sale on Sept. 10 is open!

Get your registration forms at Speedy Market, the Hampden Park Co-op, directly from the coordinator, Rich Nelson, or online at sapcc.org/garagesale and send in your application fee. Rich Nelson again will be organizing this neighborhood sale. If you have any questions, contact Rich at 651-641-1172 or nelson.rich@comcast.com.

Maps of the garage sales will be available locally starting in September. If you’re hosting a garage sale, please post your sale on neighborhood sites and Craigslist to help bring more people in!

District 12 August meetings

St. Anthony Park Community Council committees discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. Visit the council’s website at sapcc.org to learn more.

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please email Kathryn at kathryn@sapcc.org for the link.

• Land Use Committee: Thursday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. & Thursday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

• District 12 Board: Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

• Environment Committee: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.

• Equity Committee: Monday, Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m.

• Transportation Committee: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.

Submitted by Jessica Willman, District 12 community organizer.