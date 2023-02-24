St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Cleveland Avenue reconstruction update

Ramsey County hosted two community meetings regarding the reconstruction of Cleveland Avenue. A virtual meeting was held on Jan. 24 and an open house at the U of M Student Center on Feb. 7.

The District 12 Council collected questions from the community to guide the conversations and community members were welcomed to ask questions at each event.

The video of the virtual meeting is available on the Cleveland Avenue website: ramseycounty.us/clevelandavenue.

Kasota Ponds cleanup April 15

The District 12 Environment Committee is gearing up to plan the annual Kasota Ponds Cleanup on April 15.

This event re-started last year after being canceled due to Covid 19 the two years before. In 2022, more than 60 volunteers collected over 100 bags or 2,200 pounds of trash and recycling during the four-hour event.

For more information on this year’s annual cleanup and to sign up, go to sapcc.org/kasotacleanup.

Volunteer hub coming

The St. Anthony Park District 12 Council needs community volunteers to help plan and achieve its community building goals.

Whether you’re interested in helping plant or maintain rain gardens, water baby trees in south St. Anthony Park, plan and serve community meals or spread information about making the community a better place to live, work and play, there is a role for you.

The council will be rolling out a volunteer hub starting in April. This site will be a place where you can come on your own, gather friends and neighbors or organize a work group to serve the St. Anthony Park community. There will be recurring roles or one-time opportunities.

If planning is your thing, consider joining one of the committees that will feed opportunities into this volunteer hub — all of our committees need new members with fresh ideas. Here’s what each of our committees is currently working on:

• Environment: Kasota Clean Up planning, Watering Wednesday (baby tree watering), rain garden maintenance and trash clean up

• Equity: Community meals, supporting tenant associations, community events (including the second annual ice cream social) and food distribution

• Transportation: Snow shoveling, traffic calming advocacy and Cleveland Avenue reconstruction

• Land Use: Strategic planning for SAPCC, Emerald Street/Wabash Trail node site reviews and Luther Seminary updates

To learn more about these committees and when they meet, go to sapcc.org/event.

District 12 upcoming meetings

St. Anthony Park Community Council committees discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. Visit the council’s website at sapcc.org to learn more.

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please email Kathryn at kathryn@sapcc.org.

For ongoing updates and meeting changes, follow along on Facebook @St.AnthonyParkCommunityCouncil.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, and 7 p.m., Thursday, April 6

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 9

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 22

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 30

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 28

Submitted by Jessica Willman, District 12 community organizer.