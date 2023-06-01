St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Apartment Community Meals

The District 12 Equity Committee is looking to connect with neighbors in apartment communities throughout all of St. Anthony Park.

With the aid of a Neighborhood Partnership grant, the Equity Committee will be hosting community meals to help neighbors get to know one another and connect the council and other local organizations to local renters.

So far, the Equity Committee is planning meals at Seal Hi-Rise, Union Flats and 808 Berry, and would like to plan a few more.

If you live in an apartment in St. Anthony Park and would like us to host a meal in your community, please email jessica@sapcc.org or call 651-649-5992.

For times, locations, and how you can volunteer, please visit sapcc.org/communitymeals.

Kasota Ponds cleanup

The St. Anthony Park Community gathered on a rainy Saturday in late April for the annual Kasota Ponds CleanUp.

More than 35 community members came to gather over 115 bags (more than 2,200 lbs.) of trash and recycling during the 4-hour event.

Back by popular demand, local entomologist Margot Munson shared about the insect population living in and around the ponds.

New pollinator planting

Buoyed by a grant from the University of Minnesota Good Neighbor Fund, members of District 12 committees are working to create a new pollinator patch garden at the corner of Raymond Avenue and Robbins Street.

By the end of April, District 12 committee members and community volunteers had installed some permanent edging to highlight and protect the plantings. In May, a crew of volunteers helped plant more than 400 full-sun plants that are attractive to bees and other pollinators. Those plants are also drought-tolerant, salt-resistant and short enough to be in a boulevard near an intersection.

District 12 is looking for volunteers who would like to help with on-going watering or other garden maintenance projects. Contact jessica@sapcc.org if you’re interested.

District 12 upcoming meetings

St. Anthony Park Community Council committees discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. Visit the council’s website at sapcc.org to learn more.

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change.

For ongoing updates and meeting changes, follow along on Facebook @St.AnthonyParkCommunityCouncil.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27

Submitted by Jessica Willman, District 12 community organizer.