St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Call for Land Use Committee chair

District 12 has a leadership vacancy on its Land Use Committee.

As the current Land Use Committee chair finishes out their term, District 12 is looking for community members in leading the Land Use Committee. Prior experience is not required—all you need is an interest in advocating for the community and six to seven hours to volunteer each month.

The Land Use Committee works with developers to provide community input on local projects and ensure projects align with neighborhood interests.

If you’re interested in leading the Land Use Committee or want additional information, please email info@sapcc.org.

Upcoming meetings

St. Anthony Park Community Council committee members discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. All meetings are hosted via Zoom.

Meeting times are subject to change due to the holidays. Find the latest updates on facebook.com/St.AnthonyParkCommunityCouncil.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14

• Environment Committee: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28

Submitted by Hailey Dickinson, District 12 Outreach and communications coordinator.