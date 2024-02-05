St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

New executive director search

The District 12 Community Council is accepting applications for a new full-time executive director.

The hiring committee was expected to begin reviewing applications on Jan. 30, but applications are encouraged until the job is filled.

The new executive director’s duties include working closely with the District 12 board of directors and volunteer-led committees to address issues affecting the community. The executive director oversees daily operations for programming, community organizing, stakeholder engagement, finances and fundraising. See the full job description at sapcc.org

The new executive director will succeed Kathryn Murray, who left in November to become the creative placemaking specialist for the city of Bloomington.

MnDOT seeks community voices

As part of the ongoing process to “Rethink I-94,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation has created another survey to gather community input on how people use and experience the I-94 corridor.

If you live near the highway, please share your input on what it’s like to live, cross and move along the highway.

I-94, which forms the southern boundary of St. Anthony Park, is expected to undergo some kind of change over the next decade. What should the future of I-94 look like? What will serve the people of the Twin Cities for the next 50 to 60 years and beyond?

Take the survey at tinyurl.com/94voices.

Input on St. Paul Bike plan

The District 12 Transportation Committee was expected to review the final updates to the St. Paul Bike plan at its Jan. 30 meeting. To share your input and review the plan with our committee, please email info@sapcc.org for meeting details.

The city will also hold a citywide public hearing on the final plan at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 at the St. Paul Planning Commission meeting. That meeting is scheduled in Room 40 of City Hall, 15 West Kellogg Blvd.

Comments can also be sent by email to bikes@stpaul.gov through Feb. 5. Your name and address must be included in your comment.

The Bike Plan update can be seen in PDF format at stpaul.gov/bikeplan.

Upcoming meetings

St. Anthony Park Community Council committee meetings are hosted via Zoom and are open to the public. Visit sapcc.org/event for more information about each meeting.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27

• Environment Committee: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 29

Submitted by Hailey Dickinson, District 12 Outreach and Communications Coordinator.