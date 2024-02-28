St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

New Volunteer Network

In partnership with the Creative Enterprise Zone, St. Anthony Park Arts Festival, St. Anthony Park Community Foundation and 4th in the Park; District 12 has launched the St. Anthony Park Volunteer Network.

The new initiative is designed to make it easier for community members to volunteer and serve local organizations.

The Volunteer Network is an online, one-stop hub to find all the ways people can serve in St. Anthony Park. From joining boards and committees, to volunteering for annual events, to simply sharing your voice through local initiatives, there’s a way for everyone to contribute to the community.

For more information,go to http://sapcc.org/volunteer-network.

Kasota Ponds clean-up

The annual Kasota Ponds volunteer clean-up event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

Located off Highway 280, Kasota Ponds make up three of only four water bodies in St. Anthony Park, which are home to a variety of wildlife including turtles, migratory waterfowl, fish, songbirds, and some mammals.

In 2023, volunteers removed around 2,200 pounds of trash and recyclables,

Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear suitable shoes for walking on uneven surfaces. If you’d like, remember to bring insect and tick repellent. Work gloves, safety vests, and trash bags will be provided

Besides helping clean up the ponds, volunteers will have the chance to hear educational presentations.

Sign up at http://bit.ly/KasotaPonds. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

Environmental Committee leader

District 12 needs a chair person for its volunteer Environmental Committee, whose activities include advocating for clean air and water and organizing local clean-ups.

Prior experience is not required, just an interest in advocating for the community and six to seven hours to volunteer each month.

For further information or to apply, please email info@sapcc.org.

Semi-trucks on city streets

St. Paul has fully enacted a semi-truck parking ban on city streets. Fines are currently $150 and will increase to $250 on July 1.

If you see semi cabs, detached trailers or full tractor trailers parked on a city street in St. Paul, please report it to the police non-emergency number, 651-291-1111.

For parking enforcement, you will need to cite the location, length of time the truck(s) have been on the street, a description of the vehicle, and if you have it, the license plate.

Upcoming meetings

SAPCC committee meetings are open to the public. If you are interested in attending an upcoming committee meeting or want more information, please email info@sapcc.org.

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7

• District 12 Board: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14

• Environment Committee: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26

• Equity Committee: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28

Submitted by Hailey Dickinson, District 12 communications coordinator